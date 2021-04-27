Shelton Abanatha, 71, of West Paducah, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Shelton was born in Paducah on May 8, 1949, to the late Shelton Abanatha, Sr. and Clata Newman Abanatha Hays. He worked as a truck driver for Wagner Moving & Storage. Shelton had a passion for racing, dirt dragging, classic cars, and trucks, especially his ’65 Ford step side truck. Shelton will be remembered as a happy and outgoing guy. He was a member of Teamster Local 236 Paducah and Broadway Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Henderson Abanatha; two stepdaughters, Christina Morris and Jamie Haskins, husband, Bruce all of West Paducah; one stepson, Brandon Hicks, wife, Stephanie of Manchester, Tennessee; his brother, Don Abanatha, wife, Linda of Reidland; five stepgrandchildren, Jacob Bayles, Caitlyn Tucker, Griffin Tucker, Autumn Hicks, Summer Hicks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maudean Abanatha; his parents; two sisters, Jane Gaylor and Mildred Campbell; two brothers, Wayne Abanatha and Bobby Abanatha.
A funeral service for Shelton will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Steve Gorham officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Broadway Baptist Church, 2435 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
