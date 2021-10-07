PADUCAH — Shelli Henry, 44, of Paducah died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Shelli was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. Her first job was finding and cleaning golf balls that she found in the creek behind her home then taking them to Paxton Park and selling them back to the golf course. From an early age, Shelli was adventurous. From camping in her backyard in a dome tent in 4th grade with her friend Mandy to camping at the lake literally in the middle of the woods for days at a time. She loved to fish and swim. She enjoyed the outdoors and listening to music. Music was her therapy and there was always music playing if you were around Shelli. She liked attending concerts and enjoyed doing that for years.
Survivors include aunts and uncles, Susan and Rick Lahndorff of Springfield, Illinois, and Jackie and Brenda Durard of Ledbetter; cousins, Jennifer (Dennis) Frye of Springfield, Illinois, and LeAnn (Chris) Bott of Chicago, Illinois; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug Henry and Shanna Mullinax Henry.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to McCracken County Humane Society, 400 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
