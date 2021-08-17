MAYFIELD — Shelia Kay Fox, 71, of Mayfield, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab.

She was of the Baptist faith, and had previously worked at Mills Health & Rehab as a nurses aide.

She is survived by a son, Michael J. Fox of Sedalia; a sister, Wanda Nolin of Murray; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandchild. Her parents were Lushun and Lucille Irvin Copeland.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bryant Kerns officiating.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
9:30AM-11:30AM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Aug 17
Graveside Services
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
12:00PM
Unity Baptist Church Cemetery
5134 State Route 384
Mayfield, KY 42066
