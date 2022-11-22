Shelia Ann Rudesill, 69, of West Paducah, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at her home.

She was retired from Walmart where she worked for over 30 years. She was a faithful member of Waldo Baptist Church. Anytime you saw Shelia you could count on her having a big smile on her face. She loved all her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.

Service information

Nov 23
Visitation
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Waldo Baptist Church
6970 Waldo Church Rd.
Metropolis, IL 62960
Nov 23
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
1:00PM
Waldo Baptist Church
6970 Waldo Church Rd.
Metropolis, IL 62960
