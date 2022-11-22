Shelia Ann Rudesill, 69, of West Paducah, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at her home.
She was retired from Walmart where she worked for over 30 years. She was a faithful member of Waldo Baptist Church. Anytime you saw Shelia you could count on her having a big smile on her face. She loved all her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.
Shelia was a God-fearing woman. She fought many battles throughout her life and always kept her faith. If anyone deserved a peaceful homecoming it was her. She earned her crown of righteousness.
Surviving is her mother, Barbara Davis of Paducah; her son, Justin (Emily) Rudesill of Mayfield; her daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Bone of Kevil; her brother, David (Terry) Davis of Comanche, Texas; four grandchildren, Gavin Rudesill, Mason Rudesill, Garrett Bone, Aubree Bone; one uncle, Rev. Jack (Kay) Russell of Paducah and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Terry Rudesill; her father, Charles “Bunny” Davis; and one infant brother.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Waldo Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Russell and Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow at Pell Cemetery in Brookport.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Rudesill, Gary Rudesill, Dale Adams, DeWayne Rudesill, Johnny Dale Davis, Brent Russell, Tracey Suttles. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Anderson, Larry Rudesill, and Bill Ed Souders.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Waldo Baptist Church, 6970 Waldo Church Rd. Metropolis, IL 62960.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
