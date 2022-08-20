Shelia A. Wood

Shelia A. Wood, 70, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at her home, with her children at her side.

Shelia was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 23, 1951, to Henry and Betty Englert. She was a graduate of St. Mary High School (class of 1969), and she started working at L.S. DuBois Son & Co., that same year. After various company changes through the years, she retired from AmerisourceBergen with 25-plus years of service.

