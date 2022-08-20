Shelia A. Wood, 70, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at her home, with her children at her side.
Shelia was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 23, 1951, to Henry and Betty Englert. She was a graduate of St. Mary High School (class of 1969), and she started working at L.S. DuBois Son & Co., that same year. After various company changes through the years, she retired from AmerisourceBergen with 25-plus years of service.
During her retirement, she spent time with her family, she traveled to attend concerts of her favorite band, the Eagles, and she obtained a pharmacy tech certification and volunteered at the St. Nicholas Clinic.
Shelia was a skilled seamstress and she enjoyed shopping, especially at Walmart. She also loved singing in the choir at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she was a lifelong member.
Ms. Wood is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ann Moore (Josh) of Paducah; her son, Jason Wood (Laura Romans-Wood) of Kernersville, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Brooke Doughty, Kaley Wood, Blake Doughty, Emma Wood, Abbey Moore and Eva Moore.
Ms. Wood was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Charles Englert and Betty Sue Darnell Englert.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Fr. Robert Drury officiating. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
