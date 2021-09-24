KEVIL — Shelby Michelle Lowry, 24, of Kevil, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Shelby worked in the retail industry.
Surviving are her parents, Billy and Diana Lowry of Kevil; one brother, Matthew Dylan Lowry of Kevil; one sister, Jenny Lowry of Paducah; and one nephew.
Memorial vigil will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
