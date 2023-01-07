Shelby Jean Williams, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 9:03 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her residence with her family around her. She was born on March 19, 1945, in Metropolis, Illinois.

Shelby grew up in Metropolis and graduated from Metropolis High School in 1963. After many years of raising her children, she started her career in banking and financial services. Shelby worked for City National of Metropolis, Citizens Bank, Green Tree Financial and retired from Hilliard Lyons in Paducah. She was a member of Central Church of Christ. Shelby loved the Lord and her family dearly. She was a self-taught, accomplished seamstress. She loved to travel, gardening, dancing, reading and watching hummingbirds.

Service information

Jan 9
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, January 9, 2023
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jan 9
Visitation
Monday, January 9, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
