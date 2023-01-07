Shelby Jean Williams, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 9:03 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her residence with her family around her. She was born on March 19, 1945, in Metropolis, Illinois.
Shelby grew up in Metropolis and graduated from Metropolis High School in 1963. After many years of raising her children, she started her career in banking and financial services. Shelby worked for City National of Metropolis, Citizens Bank, Green Tree Financial and retired from Hilliard Lyons in Paducah. She was a member of Central Church of Christ. Shelby loved the Lord and her family dearly. She was a self-taught, accomplished seamstress. She loved to travel, gardening, dancing, reading and watching hummingbirds.
Shelby is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Johnston of Paducah and Leslie Hughes and husband, Martin, of Paducah; sister, Kathy Belt of Brookport, Illinois; brother, Marvin M. McWaters of California; three grandchildren, Ashley K. Johnston of Paducah, Anna Hughes Paschall and husband, Ross, of Puryear, Tennessee, and Max Hughes of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Gaylan McWaters; mother, Margie G. Tidwell Beach; and brother, Roy E. McWaters.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Mr. Jim Faughn officiating. Burial will follow at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Central Church of Christ Building Fund, 2201 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
