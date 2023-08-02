LOLA — Shelby Jean Reeves, 86, of Lola, passed from this life Monday, July 31, 2023, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation.
Shelby Jean was a member of Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was the office manager for over 30 years at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services. It was Shelby Jean’s idea to place the pictures hanging on the walls throughout the hospital.
She is survived by one daughter; Johnna Topper (Rick) of Port Charlotte; two grandchildren, Jonathan Daniel Topper (Alexandria) of Lola; Andrew Reeves Topper (Valerie) of Hampton; four great-grandchildren, Ellie, Harper, Kenton, Ginna; and two brothers, Randy Perrin (Karen) of Port Charlotte and Mike (Gina) Perrin of Lola.
Shelby Jean was preceded in death by her husband John Malcom Reeves; parents, Willard and Christine (Davis) Perryman; brother, Don Perryman; and son-in-law, Danny Topper; stepfather, John Randall Perrin; and grandparents, Jack and Edna (Noel) Davis.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Lola Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
