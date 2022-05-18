Shelia Louise Shaw, 58, of Paducah, died at 1:38 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home.
Shelia was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and attended West Kentucky Community and Technical College. She was a former employee at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and McDonalds.
Preceding her in death were one son, Cedric Hall; and one brother. Her parents were James Shaw and Sallie Beatrice Skinner.
She is survived by one son, Terrence Skinner; one daughter, Shycuria Harris; and one granddaughter, all of Paducah; one brother, Robert Tyler of Nashville, Tennessee; three sisters, Cordette Southward of Paducah, Helen Trice of Kansas City, Missouri, Annette Parham of Orlando, Florida; one aunt and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are scheduled for noon Friday, May 20, 2022, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home starting at 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
