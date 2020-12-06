Shawn Maxie, age 52, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Maxie was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Charles D. Maxie and the late Myrtle McKinney. Shawn attended West Point Military Academy and served in the United States Army before graduating from Murray State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
Shawn joined the Paducah Police Department in August of 1994, he was promoted to Captain on January 28, 2010, and retired in August of 2014. In this time, Shawn had a remarkable impact both inside the Police Department and in the city of Paducah. He was a member of the SWAT team, a Sergeant in the Drug Unit, and Sergeant and Captain in the Operations Division. Shawn was the founder and Commander of the Paducah Police Honor Guard and one of his great life achievements was performing honors in the outfield before a St. Louis Cardinals game. He was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and past President of the Paducah Police Department Bargaining Unit. Throughout his career, he took great pride in being an officer and mentor in the Paducah and Graves County DARE program. After retiring from the Paducah Police Department, Shawn served at Lone Oak Middle School as a teacher’s assistant for special needs children. He then relocated to Richmond, KY for a short period to take a position as a Tactics Instructor at DOCJT. Since 2018, he had served as the School Resource Officer for Graves County Schools where his greatest reward was a kind word or hug from his students.
Outside of the police department, Shawn fulfilled his civic duty by volunteering his time and engaging in his community. He was on the board of directors for River City Missions and the Reidland Youth Baseball and Softball Association. He was a volunteer and mentor for 12 years at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and a longtime active member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Shawn will best be remembered for his big smiles and big hugs. He loved people and went out of his way to help others. He was humble, generous and a man of great character and will be missed as the rock of his family and his friendships, to which others could always depend on.
Shawn is survived by three brothers, Charles E. Maxie (Carrie) of Paducah, Anthony Harris of Princeton, and Danny Harris (Melba) of Eddyville; his father, Charles D. Maxie; four nephews; one niece and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins he adored.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle McKinney.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Shawn Maxie will be private. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of Life Mobile Visitation will be held for any friends or family not able to attend services due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please arrive at Heartland Church at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, and a staff member of Milner and Orr Funeral Home will be there to direct you. For the safety of the community, Milner and Orr Funeral Home is asking that all participants remain in their vehicle at all times to continue following local, state, and federal regulations due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to River City Missions, 1466 Bechtold Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message, or light a candle of remembrance.
