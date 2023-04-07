Shawn Dorothy Josephine (Cooney) Love was born April 21, 1959, in Encino, California. She passed away in Paducah, on March 21, 2023, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Shawn was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy and father Verne, and her daughter Jennifer. She is survived by Alicia Love, Justin Aradoz, their children Raegan and Reid of Paducah; Ryan and Ali Cooney, their children Emma and Livia of Kingman, Arizona; Jennifer’s daughter Kaylee Hicks of Murray; and brother Ned Cooney and his wife Cathy of Bigfork, Montana. She had many beloved friends who were like family. A virtual celebration of life will be held later this Spring.
