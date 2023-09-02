Shauna Lynn Ford, 40, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Shauna was born on April 30, 1983, in Gibson City Illinois. Shauna then lived in Utah, enjoying the mountains and waters. It was there that she began singing and modeling as a small child, taking her first job at 4 years old for an Olan Mills photography studio. She often would gather all the kids in the neighborhood and, like Snow White singing in the animals to help clean, she would sing as they cleaned her room. As a teen, she moved to Montana and graduated high school there. She then traveled to Kentucky where she was blessed to have four beautiful children. Shauna was always a ball of sunshine and loved singing, she was always performing. She was a very beautiful model. She loved people and radiated friends wherever she went.

