Sharron “Grannie” Burchard, 77, of Melber, passed away at 10:39 AM Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022, at her residence. She was a member of the non-denominational Christian Fellowship Church and a retired bus driver for Graves County Schools.
She is survived by her husband, Randall Burchard; one daughter, Kim (Terry) Jackson of Melber; one son, Greg (Anne) Burchard of Melber; one sister, Charlene Feezor of Lowes; one brother, Larry Petty of Lowes six grandchildren, Travis Jackson, Michalea (J. T.) Jackson, Kyle (Lindsey) Burchard, Kelsie Burchard, Savannah Fikes, and Owen Rogers, two great grandchildren, Beau Burchard and Rye Ruxer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Frances Watson Petty.
