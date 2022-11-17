HOPKINSVILLE — Sharon Oldenburg Wood, 74, of Hopkinsville, died Nov. 15, 2022 at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.

To send flowers to the family of Sharon Wood, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 17
Graveside Service
Thursday, November 17, 2022
10:00AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
East Green St.
Princeton, KY 42445
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In