BROOKPORT, Ill. — Sharon Sue Wiley, 59 of Brookport, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Beggs officiating. Burial will follow in New Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Melber.
Sharon was a member of Northside Church of God. She was a loving and forgiving Christian woman that will always be remembered for having an open door and a warm heart. Sharon was very good at keeping in touch with her family and friends and always had the best sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by many.
Sharon is survived by her son, Phillip Lewis; daughter, Amanda Young and husband Jonathan; stepdaughter, Ashley Buchanan and husband Bruce; two grandchildren,
Anna Wiley and Natalie Cooper; four sisters, Glenda Goins Morris, Elizabeth Adams, Sarah Shelton and Ashley Walker; one niece, Kayla Lafountain; and
four nephews; two aunts, Carol Robertson and Anita Arnett; and a network of friends that were like family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Goins; mother, Phyllis Jones; and husband, Scotty Wiley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
