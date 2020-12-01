NEW COLUMBIA, Ill. — Sharon Sue (Metcalf) Helm of the New Columbia community, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hosptial.
She was of the Christian faith and she retired from Baptist Health Paducah.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Helm; three children, Angela Burnham and husband, Bobby of Joppa, Chuck Helm and wife, Kathy of Grantsburg, and Keith Helm and wife, Heather of Metropolis; a sister, Sandra Loven and husband, Doug of Washington; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lavern and Agnes Marie Meyer Metcalf; sister, Anita Clayton; brother, Virgil Hitterman; and grandson, Dustin Burnham.
A private graveside service will be held at Metropolis Memory Gardens. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.