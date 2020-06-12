GULFPORT, Miss. — Sharon Mitchum, loving wife, mother, and Grammie passed away at the age of 71, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
She was born May 7, 1949, to Romel and Homer Edwards. On September 24, 1971, she was married to Gary Mitchem. They were together for 50 yrs. They raised two children, Sean Mitchem, and Tanya Clemons.
Sharon stayed home with her children while they were young. She loved to draw and crochet. She returned to school and received her associate’s degree from Paducah Community College. She worked as an optometrist assistant.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Romel; father, Homer; and brother, Joel Vincent.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Sean; daughter, Tanya; and three grandsons, Christopher, Michael and Samuel; sister, Louise Lim (Ed); and three nieces, Trish Clark, Felecia Lim, and Jackie Lim.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O’Neal Road, Gulfport, with an 11:30 a.m. service.
Interment will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10 am at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sharon’s memory to a church or charity or foundation of your choosing.
