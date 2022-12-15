It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon (Driskill Morgan) Meeker announces her passing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Her full obituary can be found on the website of Collier Funeral Home, Benton, www.collierfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Dec 17
Visitation
Saturday, December 17, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Dec 17
Graveside
Saturday, December 17, 2022
12:00PM
Paradise Cemetery
Paradise Cemetery Ln
Grand Rivers, KY 42045
