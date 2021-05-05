SMITHLAND — Sharon Kim Anderson, 66, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021, due to colon cancer. She was born January 30, 1955, in Louisville, to George and Emma Lovell.
Sharon loved to love people. She believed in anyone despite how many times they had fallen short. She was our eternal optimist, and she carved that beautiful trait into each of her kids’ hearts.
For many years our mom worked in retail and when anyone asked her “how do you do this” she would say “I love my customers, I love making them smile.” You never know what someone is going through, so try and make their day better for five seconds. She invested love into people.
Sharon’s life is a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Sharon is survived by her brother, George Lovell; two sisters, Karen Dugger and Milda Reising; her six children, son Josh Beckner and wife Jessica Beckner; daughter, Amber Beckner and fiancé Greg Vaughn; son, Scottie Anderson; daughter, Kayla Palmer; son Jason Hayden; grandchildren, Mahayla Beckner, Brendan Beckner, Cameron and Abby Davenport, Mason and McKenzie Anderson, Maci Whitis and Riley Vaughn.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Jean Lovell; and her sister Pam Lovell.
Please join us to celebrate her life at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Smithland Second Baptist, 1057 U.S. 60 West.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
