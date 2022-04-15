KEVIL — Sharon Kay Riley Gibson, of Kevil, passed away April 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
On Oct. 22, 1948, she was born to the late Paul Riley and Freddie “Pauline” McCrady-Riley, in Lilbourn, Missouri, and graduated as a proud Panther from Lilbourn High School in 1966. During her career, she worked for the Department of Mental Health and helped establish a day center for the disabled along with group homes in New Madrid County.
Survivors include her three daughters, Kristi Jordan, of St. Charles, Missouri, Shannon (Rob) Clay, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Morgan Kosky, of Kevil; six grandchildren, Hillary (Huston) Fields, Blake (Jessie) Jordan, Natalie (Brandon) King, Jackson Clay, Spencer Clay, and Brayden Moss, four great-grandchildren, Aubree Fields, Cayson King, Graham Jordan, and Mia Jordan; her siblings, Shirley Taylor and Pete (Judy) Taylor; a very special friend, Sharon Pfaff along with cherished nephews, a niece and many friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brittany Andersen; and brother, Fred Riley. We know her heart was finally healed and full of joy when she reunited with Brittany.
Sharon accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior on Sept. 7, 1968, when she was baptized at First Baptist Church Lilbourn. She had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. She loved big but was also known for her knack of telling you just what she thought. Her laugh was contagious, she never forgot anything.
Her grandsons Blake Jordan, Jackson Clay, Spencer Clay, Brayden Moss and nephews Scott Riley and Payne Riley will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are nephews, Jeff Taylor, Jim Taylor, Joey Taylor, and Paul Riley.
While Sharon’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to celebrate her life with a celebration for her at First Baptist Church Lilbourn, 100 Dawson Ave, Lilbourn, Missouri, with Ponder Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 with services starting at 1pm.
Burial will follow at Mounds Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, 300 Floyd Ave, Sikeston, Missouri.
