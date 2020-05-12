Sharon Harned

Sharon Marie Harned, 71, of Paducah, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.
Sharon was born in Paducah on March 17, 1949, and was the oldest child of George W. Harned Sr. and Jaunita Dillworth Harned. She was a “Big Sister Supreme,” teller of ghost stories, an endless source of information and a loyal friend. Sharon loved books, horses, pets and her family. A common practice in her family when there was a question about any subject was to respond, “That is a Sharon question.”
Sharon was a member of St. Francis De Sales Church in Paducah. She was a teacher in Crittenden County for many years. Sharon held two master’s degrees in education, specializing in special needs and language arts/reading. Her goal was to make sure all her students could read and had the tools to succeed.
Sharon started her reading with her mother’s favorite science fiction and English murder mysteries — she was listening to Ellis Peters’ ”Brother Cadafel One Corpse Too Many” when she passed. She expanded her taste in books to include almost anything printed. Her love of books led her to attend many SciFi conventions in Atlanta, Dallas and Nashville. There she became friends with several writers who were just starting out, she read their drafts and made corrections and suggestions. In later years, Sharon became interested in the urban fantasy genre and Japanese Anime. She had a large collection of books, manga and anime. Wizards, dragons, werewolves and heroes inhabited that wonderful world of Sharon’s imagination and she loved to share it.
Sharon is survived by two sisters, Debra Harned and Susan Lofton; three brothers, George Jr. (Lisa) Harned, Larry Harned and Phillip Harned; one nephew, Patrick Amerson; and four nieces, Brittany Hammonds, Samantha Clarkson, Emme Carr Harned and Halle Kate Harned, all from Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Steven Harned.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral arrangements for Sharon Harned will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
