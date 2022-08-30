GEORGETOWN — Sharon Gunn went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 27, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Sharon was a graduate of Labette County High School in Altamont, Kansas, and attended McKendree College in Lebanon, Illinois. She retired from Regions Bank after 22 years. She was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church and Hutchins Sunday School Class in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Service information

Sep 1
Visitation
Thursday, September 1, 2022
10:30AM-12:00PM
Georgetown Baptist Church
207 South Hamilton Street
Georgetown, kentucky 40324
Sep 1
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, September 1, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Georgetown Baptist Church
207 South Hamilton Street
Georgetown, kentucky 40324
Sep 1
Graveside Service
Thursday, September 1, 2022
2:00PM
