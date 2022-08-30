GEORGETOWN — Sharon Gunn went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 27, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Sharon was a graduate of Labette County High School in Altamont, Kansas, and attended McKendree College in Lebanon, Illinois. She retired from Regions Bank after 22 years. She was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church and Hutchins Sunday School Class in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Sharon was an avid golfer and played for many years on the ladies’ league at Rolling Hills Country Club in Paducah. In the past few years, she has enjoyed playing with the ladies at Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown. She and her husband, Sherrill, have enjoyed playing golf together for many years. Sharon’s favorite pass time was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Sherrill L. Gunn; her daughters Megan Hayden (Chris) of Lexington; and Amy Whittley of Mound Valley, Kansas. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Isabelle Hayden, Christain Hayden, Scarlett Hayden, Kourtni Whittley, Rylee Whittley, and Kamdyn Maddox. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Dan Sisco (Karen), Malta, Montana; her sisters, Vicki Cowan (Bill) Selmer, Tennessee, Terri Castellano (Chris) Whidbey Island, Washington; her brother-in-law, Gary Gunn (Christy) Gallatin, Tennessee; and her sister-in-law, Dale Weatherford (David) St. John’s, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Albert Sisco and Leotis Sisco Freeman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Georgetown Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Redditt officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Georgetown Baptist Church, 207 S. Hamilton St., Georgetown, KY 40383; or Nate’s Wish, www.nateswish.com.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Sharon’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumandWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Sharon Gunn, please visit Tribute Store.
