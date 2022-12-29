Sharon Fox Keeling, 72, of Paducah, passed away at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 27, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Gervice Fox and Rose Mary Grady Fox. Sharon was retired from Schroeder Publishing and Collector Books. She was a member of Christ Community Church. Sharon enjoyed dancing, swimming, camping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Thomas Keeling; three sisters, Gail Ashburn of Paducah, Noreen Foster and husband, Bob, of West Paducah, and Mary Rose Spresser of Paducah; brother, Bill Fox and wife, Debbie, of Paducah; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Joe Keeling; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tim Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
