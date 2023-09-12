Sharon Faye McCoy, 72, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1951, in Madisonville, to the late Henry A. Hoskins and Mary Gunther Hoskins.

To send flowers to the family of Sharon McCoy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 13
Visitation
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
8:00AM-10:00AM
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home
2285 North Main Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 13
Service
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
10:00AM
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home
2285 North Main Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In