Sharon Faye McCoy, 72, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1951, in Madisonville, to the late Henry A. Hoskins and Mary Gunther Hoskins.
Sharon liked to play Bingo and the lottery, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Rich, two sisters and a brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Chambers of Mayfield; three sons, Harold (Betty) Hoskins of Louisville, Carl (Sherry) Rich of Slaughters, and Michael (Sarita) Rich of Paducah; sisters, Loretta (Morris) Brooks of Sparta, Illinois, and Carolyn Alsbrooks of Providence; a brother, Benny (Regina) Pendergraff; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 13 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at barnettstrother.com.
