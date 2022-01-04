Sharon Faye Craven passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Sharon was born in Paducah on June 20, 1955, to the late James McKendree and Carrie Edna (Smith) McKendree. She was a faithful wife and God-fearing Christian and attended Oaklawn Baptist Church and later, Southland Baptist Temple. Sharon had a warm, sweet smile. She was patient and selfless, always ready to serve, and considered a “wonderful” woman by many. Sharon worked various retail jobs and also spent many years as a stay at home mom. However, she considered her greatest calling to be a doting “Nana” to her 10 grandchildren. She also enjoyed planting wildflowers and tending her garden, shopping with her sisters, and had a love of unsweet tea with lemon from McDonald’s. She will be remembered for her great love of family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years Robert Earl Craven; her stepson, Tony (Mary), of Grand Chain, Illinois; daughter, Tosha Sutton, of Paducah; and sons, Robert Dee (Jennifer), of Benton, and Shawn (Andrea), of Kevil; sisters, Diane Thompson (Mike) and Carolyn Nelson (Jimmy), both of Paducah and Sheila Davis of Kevil; 10 grandchildren Gwyneth Sutton, Greyson Sutton, Addie Craven, Macy Craven, Inman Craven, Lynlee Craven, Presley Craven, Caroline Craven, Sadie Craven and Tuff Craven; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie McKendree.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah, with Kenneth Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday or from 2 p.m. to the service hour on Friday at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
