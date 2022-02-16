Sharon L. Faith, 83, of Paducah, died at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Providence Pointe Health Care Center.
She was a member of the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Howard of Paducah; two sons, Ricky LeRoy of Florida, and Ronny LeRoy of Wisconsin; one step-daughter, Natalee Ash, of Florida; one step-son, David Faith Jr of Florida; three sisters, Sherrie Poff, of Illinois, Kay Lynn Warziniack of Louisiana, and Clara Jean York, of Minnesota; three brothers, Ronald York of Wisconsin, Danny York of Florida and Rex York of Wisconsin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband, David D. Faith Jr; mother, Cleo Marcella Smith York; step-father, Ronald York; two sons, Richard Charles LeRoy and Randy Gene LeRoy; two sisters and four brothers.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. at the the funeral home.
Memorial donation may be made to Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church 3950 Lovelaceville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
