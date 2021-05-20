Sharon Kay Caldwell, 60, of Paducah, died on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home.
She grew up going to St. John Catholic Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Crump of Glasgow; two sons, Brian Neihoff and Matthew Smith, both of Paducah; seven sisters, Margaret Ballard, Linda Hines, Sandy Gish, Jeannie Spraggs, Pat Cashon, Liz Nelson and Velma Thompson; a brother, Bobby Neihoff; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kevin Smith; her second husband, Cecil E. Caldwell; and three brothers. Her parents were Orville and Elnora Girten Neihoff.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Friends may call from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
