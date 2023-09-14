NEWBURGH, Ind. — Sharon Elaine Smith Burgher, 71, of Newburgh, formerly of Paducah, died at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
She was of the Baptist faith and attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was formerly employed at Burger King.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald Smith of Peekskill, New York, and Phillip Smith of Paducah; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Voris G. Smith, Sr. and Amanda Lucille Jefferson Smith; one daughter, Cherelle Spencer; five sisters and one brother.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
