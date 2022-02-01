Sharon B. Sanderson, 71, of Paducah, passed away at 1:48 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, Doug Town, of Paducah; daughter, Jessica Lamm (Jared), of Lebanon, Illinois; son, Jason Town, of Paducah; four grandchildren; mother, Mary Lou Sanderson, of Paducah; sister, Phyllis Jones (Steve Bauer), of The Villages, Florida; brother, Duane Sanderson (Melinda), of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Carla Spears (Geoff Spears), of Murphysboro, Illinois; sister, Cynthia Sanderson (Neil Archer) of The Villages, Florida; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Molton Sanderson; brother, Daryl Sanderson.
Sharon was born on June 15, 1950, to Molton and Mary Lou Sanderson in Mayfield. She was owner and broker of Your Home Team Realtors with her longtime friend and business partner, Jan Partin-Sexton. Sharon was a home builder since 1977 and has received many awards from the state Home Builders Association for her designs. She was also homebuilder of the year for the Home Builder Association of Western Kentucky. Sharon has held many positions on the Home Builder Association of Western Kentucky, including president. She was MLS President in 2020, member for more than 40 years of the Paducah Board of Realtors, served on the Paducah Board of Realtors Board, member of the Garden Club and Home Builders, served on planning and zoning, business partner of Your Home Team Realtors for 17 years, served on board of Paducah Nursery, on the board of Family Service Society, a lifetime member of the Moose and she was a master gardener.
Celebration of Life Services will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to ACTS Ministry of Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001; or Paducah Day Nursery, 2425 S 25th Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
