NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shari Hall Zaccaro, 60, of Nashville, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on July 5, 1961, Mark and Norma (Harper) Hall. Shari graduated from Marshall County High School in 1979, then complete surgical technician training at Paducah Community College.
She spent most of her career working as a surgical nurse at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville.
Shari loved spending time on her boat and tending to a beautiful flower garden every year.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lesa Burkeen and brother-in-law, Ronnie Burkeen of Benton, Kentucky.
She is survived by a daughter, Leah Plummer of Murfreesboro; son, Jon Marc Zaccaro, currently serving in the U.S. Air Force in New Jersey; sister, Cathy Melton, of Calvert City, Kentucky; and brother, Rick Hall of Benton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Shari at a later date in Nashville.
