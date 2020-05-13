LEXINGTON — Shannon Renee Oliver, 36, of Lexington, formerly of Eddyville, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Eddyville First Baptist Church and formerly worked at McDonald’s in Eddyville.
Survivors include her mother, Renee Fitts Oliver; her father, Brent Oliver; her stepfather, Billy Estes; her paternal grandmother, Elizabeth “Sug” Oliver, all of Eddyville; three daughters, Chandra Sterling, Le A Jayne (Aja) Oliver-Cain and Za Shaya Oliver, all of Eddyville; three sons, K Veon Cain, Kayson Oliver and Kenyon Oliver, all of Eddyville; two sisters, Amanda Oliver and Kimberly Guess, both of Eddyville; three brothers, Levi Oliver of Eddyville, Chad Estes of Pool, and Tim Estes Patty of Metropolis, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Samuel Oliver; and maternal grandparents, Fred Hylan Fitts and Joyce Patton Fitts.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lyon County Relay for Life, c/o Linda Green, P.O. Box 744, Eddyville, KY 42038.
Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.