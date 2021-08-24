Shanna Dee Mullinax Henry, 74, of Paducah, passed away at 4:39 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born on May 8, 1947, in Paducah, to the late Lawrence “Mully” Mullinax and Pansy Owens Mullinax.
Shan worked at Internal Medicine Group for Dr. Richard Smith and Dr. James Long for 34 years. She was also a former employee of Jackson Purchase Medical Associates. She began her first job in physical therapy at Western Baptist Hospital. Shan was a 1965 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a graduate of Draughon’s Business College.
Shan impacted our life in so many ways with her kind heart, big smile, giving soul, laughter, and her wonderful personality that brought light and joy to those around her. She had an unwavering determination to persevere through everything. In all the years she worked in the medical profession, she was the rock that kept it going for long hours. She cared so deeply and immediately about every life she touched. She enjoyed birdwatching and sitting on her porch swing all throughout her life. She loved being in constant connection with all of her friends and relatives via any method. Her faith in God and love of Elvis and his gospel music carried her through difficult days. She overcame and outlasted health issues which many would not have with her determined spirit. She was a passionate fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. She loved her animals like Cody, who was her last furry friend. In her younger years, she loved fishing with her daddy. She was an outstanding friend and supporter, someone who was always in your corner. Her generous and loving spirit will carry on every time someone thinks of her. Shan was an inspiration to us all, teaching that life isn’t easy, but to work hard, respect each other, support each other and above all, always love each other. She was one of god’s angels in disguise, truly one of a kind.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and all her caregivers.
Shan is survived by her daughter, Shelli Henry of Paducah, Kentucky; sister, Susan Lahndorff and husband, Richard, of Springfield, Illinois; nieces, Jennifer Frye and husband, Dennis, of Springfield, Illinois, and LeAnn Bott and husband, Chris, of Chicago, Illinois; several great-nieces and nephews and lifelong special friend, Jane Anderson of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Henry, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Arcadia United Methodist Church, 261 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
