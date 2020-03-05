SYMSONIA — Shane Michael Copeland, 36, of Symsonia died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home.
He was a millwright with Local 1076 in Paducah.
He is survived by his father, James Copeland Sr.; two sisters, Raven Copeland and Nikki Litchenberg; and five brothers, James Copeland Jr., Roger Copeland, Hollie Joe Copeland, Thad Copeland and Justin Copeland.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Copeland.
Services will be at noon Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service hour Friday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
