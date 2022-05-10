PARIS, Tenn. — Seth David Arant, 47, of Paris, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Seth was born in Murray, Kentucky, on July 8, 1974. He worked in construction his entire life and was currently employed by Arant Construction. He was a 1992 graduate of Calloway County High School and later earned his BS from Murray State University.
To know Seth was to love him. His huge smile, heart and laugh made him a one a kind. He could light up a room and make everyone feel like they were special. His love for belly flops, back flipping skills, ability to talk about any subject and all-around charisma made his presence desired and adored. His love for his people was second to none. Ask any of his many nieces and nephews, and they would all agree that “Uncle Big Guy” was the best.
Seth was a lifelong lover of sports. He was always ready for a game of soccer or to shoot some hoops with his nieces and nephews. He also loved Murray State Racer basketball.
Most of all, Seth was a lover of his wife Ashley, their dog Vega, and their two chickens: Winona and Lucinda. Winona and Lucinda would meet Seth at his car daily to greet him after work, ready to be picked up and held. Seth and Ashley loved to travel, hike, and listen to live music. Their relationship spanned almost 20 years.
Seth was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ervin “Homer” and Anna Lee Arant; and by his maternal grandparents, Walter, and Elizabeth Schmitz.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Sharon Arant of Hazel, Kentucky; wife, Ashley Rice of Paris; sister, Elle Rose and husband Jereme of Murray, Kentucky; two brothers, Jesse Arant and wife Kady, and Josh Arant and wife Payton all of Hazel, Kentucky; uncles and aunts, Brent and Jane Morris of Murray, Kentucky, Carolyn Poole of Evansville, Indiana, Gregory and Jennifer Schmitz and Gary and Mary Schmitz all of Evansville, Indiana; mother-in-law, Karen Rice of Paris; father-in-law, Gary Rice and wife Susan of Buchanan; sister-in-law, Leah Watkins and husband Buck of Cottage Grove; brother-in-law, Jeremy Rice and wife Jennifer of Huntsville, Alabama; as well as his nieces and nephews, Maddie, Caleb, Caroline, Bella, Hayden, Isaac, Cole, Townes, Sullivan, Steven, Lexie, Berrett, Eli, Will, Josh, and Ansley.
A celebration of life will be held in honor of Seth from 4 — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at The FOR Center, 2314 Brinn Rd. Murray, KY 42071.
