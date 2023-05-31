Sean Robert King Jr., 28, of Kuttawa, went to meet his Lord and Savior, as the sun set on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. He was born Aug. 16, 1994, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Sean lived every day loving his family. His best times were when he was home with Shelby and the kids. He would build a playhouse, take turns giving rides on the lawn mower, go for a walk, or assemble toys with a smile and help from a lot of little hands. He loved it when the King family met together at the cabin, and the entire Weaver clan joined to celebrate a holiday, birthday, or just to share a meal and swim. Sean was content sitting quietly, with at least one child in his lap, watching all the festivities, but he always had his sweetest grin while holding his wife’s hand.

