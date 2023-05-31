Sean Robert King Jr., 28, of Kuttawa, went to meet his Lord and Savior, as the sun set on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. He was born Aug. 16, 1994, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Sean lived every day loving his family. His best times were when he was home with Shelby and the kids. He would build a playhouse, take turns giving rides on the lawn mower, go for a walk, or assemble toys with a smile and help from a lot of little hands. He loved it when the King family met together at the cabin, and the entire Weaver clan joined to celebrate a holiday, birthday, or just to share a meal and swim. Sean was content sitting quietly, with at least one child in his lap, watching all the festivities, but he always had his sweetest grin while holding his wife’s hand.
He will always be loved by his wife Shelby (Weaver) King, and children Amara Marley, 6, Naomi Paige, 5, Niam Matthew Alan, 2, and Sean Everett Robert, 9 months, all of Kuttawa.
Sean is survived by his parents, Melanie and Sean Robert King Sr. of Evansville, Indiana; and his Weaver family, including Kelly and Mark Weaver, Macey Weaver, and Haley and Jake Walker, all of Kuttawa. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Linda Flavell of Plano, Texas; paternal grandmother, Cheryl King of Erie, Pennsylvania; sisters, Brittney Jackson of Evansville, Lindsey King of Evansville; and brother, Jerrod Straitt of New Albany, Indiana. Sean loved his nieces and nephews, Skyler, Katherine, Athena, Gretchen, Raiden, and Harley, all of Evansville; and Hatcher of Kuttawa.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Buddy Hill and Jackson Lee King.
Sean was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Paducah. He was employed as a crew leader for Weaver Contracting, LLC, in Kuttawa.
An outdoor memorial service was held Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sean and Shelby’s home in Kuttawa. Dr. Nathan Joyce of Heartland Baptist Church, and Rev. Bill Lawson of Briensburg United Methodist Church, officiated.
A Celebration of Life lunch was held at the Lyon Convention Center, Eddyville, after the service.
Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville was in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy donations may be sent to King Children’s Fund, Farmers Bank, 28 Commerce St., Eddyville, KY 42038; or online through Paypal @KingChildrensFund.
