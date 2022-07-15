Sean Paul Conners, 49, of Paducah, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence.
Sean was born in Louisville on Aug. 18, 1972, to Danny Gene Conners and Michelle Jackson Conners-Lieb. He enjoyed collecting rocks and gemstones and riding his bicycle on the Greenway Trail. He had a passion for music and movies but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his daughter. Sean never met a stranger and was always friendly and outgoing.
Sean is survived by his daughter, Aisling Steele-Conners; his mother, Michelle Conners-Lieb (Larry); and his step-brother, Matt Lieb.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Conners.
No services are scheduled at this time.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
