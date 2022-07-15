Sean Paul Conners

Sean Paul Conners, 49, of Paducah, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence.

Sean was born in Louisville on Aug. 18, 1972, to Danny Gene Conners and Michelle Jackson Conners-Lieb. He enjoyed collecting rocks and gemstones and riding his bicycle on the Greenway Trail. He had a passion for music and movies but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his daughter. Sean never met a stranger and was always friendly and outgoing.

Sean is survived by his daughter, Aisling Steele-Conners; his mother, Michelle Conners-Lieb (Larry); and his step-brother, Matt Lieb.

He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Conners.

No services are scheduled at this time.

You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sean Conners as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In