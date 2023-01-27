DESOTO — Sean Michael Keel, 38, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home.
Sean was born on July 2, 1984, to Michael and Robin (Littrell) Keel in Hopkinsville. He married McKenzie Harger on April 12, 2019, in Marion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
DESOTO — Sean Michael Keel, 38, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home.
Sean was born on July 2, 1984, to Michael and Robin (Littrell) Keel in Hopkinsville. He married McKenzie Harger on April 12, 2019, in Marion.
Sean is survived by his wife; parents; brother, Christopher Keel; sister, Lacey Keel; niece, Delaney Keel; nephew, Keaton Keel; grandparents, Charles & Mary Ann Keel; three uncles; six aunts; mother-in-law, Vicki Harger; father-in-law, Terry Harger; and a brother-in-law, Zachary Harger.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Julia Ann O’Brien-Littrell; and his best friend, Jeffrey Prescott.
Sean was a big teddy bear. He was an avid gamer and outdoor enthusiast. He was big on his roots, he had so much respect for the men and women who served our country in any capacity. He was there whenever you needed him no questions asked. He was a friend, a brother, a son, a husband, a listener. He was so many things to so many people. He affected everyone he met. He will forever be with us in all that we do. We will miss him terribly, but we all know he is hanging with his buddies in the big game room in the sky. To my husband, I love you to the moon and back.
A Celebration of Sean’s Life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Meredith Funeral Home. Close family and friends are welcome to join the family back at their residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Meredith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Sean, visit www.meredithfh.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.