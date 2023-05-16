VIENNA, Ill. — Scott Obourn, 73, of Vienna, died Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023.
Scott was a former mayor of Vienna in the late 1970s — early 1980s. He was employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Vienna Correctional Center, where he held numerous positions from an educator to assistant warden prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Casper Obourn; along with their three sons, Darren Scott, John Patrick, Malcolm Rodney; three grandchildren, Mabel Kay, Nolan Scott, and Maisie Jean, and sister, Cathy Warmack of Paducah, Kentucky.
His parentes were Malcolm Rodney and Mary (Prichard) Obourn.
A memorial service was held Monday May 15, 2023, at Bailey Funeral Home, Vienna. Tim Gossett and Ed Hoke will officiated.
A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023, at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Vienna First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1349, Vienna, IL 62995; Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), 7901 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 240, McLean, VA 22102 or online at www.foodallergy.org; or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or online at www.rmhc-kentuckiana.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
