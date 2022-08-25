PLANO, Texas — Scott Bradley Thurman, 62 of Plano, Texas passed away on Friday morning, July 29, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Richardson, Texas, after a stroke. He was briefly in Hospice Care.
Scott was born on June 21, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, son of Billy and Lanette (Howard) Thurman. His father, Billy Thurman preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2017. He is survived by his mother, Lanette Thurman of Murray, Kentucky; his brother, Mark Thurman of Richardson, Texas; and one nephew, Morgan Thurman. Many other cousins, relatives and special friends survive.
Scott was a graduate of Murray High School, Murray, Kentucky, and held a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was employed by Marshall Field and more recently, Target Corporation.
Our hearts are hurting, yet we are thankful for the time we had with him. He was loving, generous and funny.
A Memorial Service & Celebration of Scott’s Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, located at 201 South 3rd Street, Murray, Kentucky. John Dale will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. at funeral home.
Donations in Memory of Scott Thurman may be submitted to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; or to your local Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.