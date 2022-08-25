PLANO, Texas — Scott Bradley Thurman, 62 of Plano, Texas passed away on Friday morning, July 29, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Richardson, Texas, after a stroke. He was briefly in Hospice Care.

Scott was born on June 21, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, son of Billy and Lanette (Howard) Thurman. His father, Billy Thurman preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2017. He is survived by his mother, Lanette Thurman of Murray, Kentucky; his brother, Mark Thurman of Richardson, Texas; and one nephew, Morgan Thurman. Many other cousins, relatives and special friends survive.

