Sawyer W. Stamper, 82, of Reidland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Sawyer was born in Bimble, on Dec. 9, 1939, to the late Earl and Mary Mills Stamper. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple. Sawyer worked for more than 30 years as an operator and supervisor at Westlake Chemical Corporation. He was an incredibly talented athlete, excelling at many sports through his youth including football, basketball and track and field. His love of sports also inspired his passion for the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Sawyer also enjoyed spending time outdoors. He enjoyed raising a garden to help provide fresh vegetables to his friends and family and also enjoyed fishing at the lake, so long as the fish were actually biting. Sawyer’s family will remember him as being the most loving and protective husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Sawyer is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen Wilson Stamper; his daughter, Kim Warford (Ricky), of Reidland; son, Steve Stamper (LaDonna), of Aiken, South Carolina; one sister, Shannah Poindexter (Chris), of Reidland; four grandchildren, Austin Warford (Cammi), of Kevil, Taylar Crouch, of Paducah, Allie Sullivan (Cody), of Louisville, and Schuyler Stamper of Aiken, South Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Cooper Sullivan, Aiden Warford, Lily Sullivan and Sawyer Warford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Sawyer Stamper will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow in Oscar Cemetery in Ballard County.
Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Sawyer W. Stamper to Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at milnerandorr.com.
