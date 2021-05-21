MURRAY — Saundra Slusmeyer Edwards, 82, of Murray, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential House in Murray surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Edwards was born in McCracken County, on April 15, 1939, to the late Louis Slusmeyer and Elizabeth (Gates) Slusmeyer. She was a 1957 graduate of Heath High School and later attended Murray State University. Mrs. Edwards retired from Murray State University as the Athletic Office Ticket Manager in 2001. She was an avid Racer fan and was inducted into the Racer Hall of Distinction in February 2018. Mrs. Edwards was a member of the Kirksey Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary, taught the women’s bible class and worked with the youth.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Dan Brock Edwards of Murray, whom she married on November 4, 1960 in Calloway County; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Simmons and husband Steve of Murray; one son, Bradley Dan Edwards and wife Patty of Murray; three grandchildren, Brock Simmons and wife Kali Rae Simmons of Murray, Summer Simmons of Kansas City, Missouri, and Ashley Donohoo and husband Andrew of Murray; as well as four great-grandchildren, Conrad James Simmons, Jax Coleman, Pearl Donohoo and Steel Donohoo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Van Russell and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
