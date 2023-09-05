Sarah Sue Crenshaw, 80, of Paducah passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
She worked many years in the healthcare industry and was a member of Victory Assembly Church. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid dog lover. She especially loved her little yorkie, “Hank.”
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Bennie Crenshaw of Paducah; one son, Bennie “Peewee” (Rhoda) Crenshaw; five siblings, Betty Armstrong, Faye Alexander, Carolyn (Howard) Hardman, Kenny (Linda) Bishop, Mark (Ann) Bishop; two grandchildren, Leighann (Derek) Warford and Ben (Michelle) Crenshaw III; seven great-grandchildren, Chloe Warford, Dalton Warford, Eli Warford, Avery Childers, Skye Crenshaw, Elizabeth Crenshaw, and David Ryan Crenshaw; and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Nellie Bishop; and two sisters, Wilma Townsley and Margie Burns.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
