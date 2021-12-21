SEDALIA — Sarah R. Sadler, 71, of Sedalia, died at 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements were incomplete at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Dec 23
Service
Thursday, December 23, 2021
10:00AM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
