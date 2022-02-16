Sarah Francis McClure, 88, of Paducah, died at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Continued Care of Paducah.
She was a homemaker. She attended Brooks Chapel Kingdom Harvest Church in South Fulton, Tennessee.
She is survived by two sons, Steve McClure of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Donald McClure of Paducah; two daughters, Mary McClure and Shirley McClure, both of Paducah; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo McClure; four sisters, and three brothers. Her parents were Herman Morris and Olivia Garmon Morris.
Funeral services have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Pryorsburg, Tennessee.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.