GILBERTSVILLE — Sarah Sue McClure, 63, of Gilbertsville, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a retired activities director at Mills Manor in Mayfield.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, David McClure; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers. Her parents were Velmer Smith and Dula (Richardson) Wilson.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Collier Funeral Home. Rev. Doug Sanders officiated and interment followed at Union Ridge Cemetery near Aurora.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
