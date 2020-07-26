Sarah Jane McKinney Downs

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarah Jane “Janie” McKinney Downs of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Paducah, passed away on July 18, 2020. She was 74 years old.
She is survived by her son, Randy Miller (Michelle) of Sarasota; a daughter Ronda Hiemstra of Paducah; sisters, Cyndi Marion, and Tracy May (Kevin) of Kalamazoo, Michigan; brother, Robert Edward McKinney Jr. of Streator Illinois; Grandchildren, Chad Miller, Jay Miller (Samantha) of Sarasota, Drew Miller (Joanie) of St. Louis, Missouri, Meagan Wells (Dustin) of Paducah, Kentucky, and Cameron Hiemstra of Calvert City, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Madison and Mallory Miller of Sarasota, Bernadette and Dylan Miller of St. Louis, Missouri, and Kaydynce and Icelynn Wells of Paducah, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Downs; and her parents Dorothy Brennan McKinney and Robert Edward McKinney Sr.
She will be buried at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
