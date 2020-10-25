Sarah “Imogene” Bales, 91, of Paducah died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
She enjoyed staying in touch with her friends and family, loved to sing gospel music and was of the Nazarene faith.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah with the Rev. Jared Baker officiating. There will be no visitation. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Parmley of Paducah, and her nephew, Steve Parmley (Roberta) of Paducah.
