Sarah Elizabeth Cossiboom, 78, of Paducah, died at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home.
She was retired from Superior Care Home as a nurse’s aide and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynette Diane Kilbey of Paducah; a son, Ernest Dean Cossiboom Jr. of Paducah; a sister, Martha Lamarr; a brother, Robert C. Ross; and one grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Dean Cossiboom Sr. Her parents were Ralph Ross and Gladys Mae Lyne Ross.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, arrangements will be private.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.