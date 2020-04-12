Sarah Birdell Grandstaff Alexander, March 19, 1925-April 9, 2020, devoted wife and friend, a beloved mother and precious grand, great and great-great-grandmother Birdell went home to be with the Lord on holy Thursday at 5:07 a.m. April 9, 2020.
Birdell worked so hard and smart always making it seem easy while others struggled to keep up. She always encouraged those around her to “hang on it’ll come to you￼￼￼.” She relished Helping anyone who needed help with anything they needed and especially loved sitting with, being around, keeping and teaching her grandchildren.
Birdell had a passion for anything outdoors that involved flowers, plants and shrubs and could grow anything. She loved to cook, especially with her grandkids. “A little mess a big success.” She loved to dance and was always at the seniors dances until “old Arthur stopped me from going”(her nick name for arthritis).￼
An Overcomer, she endured the hardships of the great depression, the winters of the smoky mountains in Robbinsville, North Carolina and losing a boyfriend to World War II at the age of 18 years old.￼ She moved to her sister Lenore’s and her husbands home in Fontana Village, North Carolina. and went to work for TVA where she met her future husband and love of her life, Malon, who was also working for TVA in a survey crew for the construction of Fontana Dam. Alex, as he was known to family and friends, was smitten but was relocated for emergency wartime survey work at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. A long distance relationship and a convincing Love letter campaign ensued. Alex quickly went to work for The Atomic Energy Commission later Union Carbide. As the letters indicated they couldn’t be apart. Not that many months later the war ended and they soon married in Union County, Georgia. They settled in Oak Ridge then months later their first Baby Boomer Linda was born. Then three more, Rita, Robert and Trudy soon followed. Soon with four babies in tow, Alex and Birdell transferred to Union Carbide in Paducah where they lived from 1953 until the nest was empty.
During that time Alex and Birdell started, built and sold several businesses. Birdell ran, managed and mentored in the many businesses her and Alex proudly owned including a cycle shop, an HVAC and refrigeration business, a retail appliances business and a color TV dealership where she could read schematics, troubleshoot and repair TVs with the best of them.￼ Robert helped run the businesses including an ice delivery service stationed in Lake City, catering to the tourist industry.
Always calling Paducah home they moved to Grand Rivers after the children were grown and built a commercial refrigeration and Ice machine business￼￼ catering to the many boat docks, hotels and c marts in the area. Birdell learned Ky Dam Village was looking for a baker and chef assistant and loved her time there working with an amazing “like family” crew. After Alex passed, she moved to her much loved Lone Oak home of 30 years. She helped out in Robert and Jeanne’s family businesses including RARE Auction Group and Lone Oak Car Wash. Her positions would be best described as Gentle Boss, customer advocate, eternal optimist, list maker but above all always mom. ￼She loved the Lone Oak people, worked hard and played hard and will be forever in the hearts of her family, friends and neighbors
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her son, Robert Alexander and wife, Jeanne, of Paducah; her two daughters, Trudy James and husband, Roger, of Clarksville, Tennessee and Linda Page and husband, Kenneth, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, M.N. Alexander; one daughter, Rita Crenshaw; her parents, James and Dora Grindstaff; two sisters, Lenore Roland and Elda Williams; and two brothers, Clyde Grindstaff and Paul Grindstaff.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Alexander will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs fom Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com.
