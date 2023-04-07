Sarah Alice Pulley, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Sarah was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, Dec. 2, 1935, to Frank and Connie Dye. She was employed as the cook at Superior Care Home for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, “Gospel singings”, and will be remembered as a wonderful cook.

Service information

Apr 8
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, April 8, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Apr 7
Visitation
Friday, April 7, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Apr 8
Visitation
Saturday, April 8, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
