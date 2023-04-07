Sarah Alice Pulley, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Sarah was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, Dec. 2, 1935, to Frank and Connie Dye. She was employed as the cook at Superior Care Home for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, “Gospel singings”, and will be remembered as a wonderful cook.
Mrs. Pulley is survived by her daughter, Janice Vancura (Michael) of Symsonia; her step daughter, Sandra Parnell; her son, Michael Pulley (Patsy) of Folsomdale; her step son, Chris Pulley; her grandson, Anthony Vancura (Mandy); her step grandsons, Jessie and Zac Pulley; her great granddaughter, Anna Vancura.
Mrs. Pulley was preceded in death by her husband of 13 years, Robert Gene Pulley; her sister, Betty Frensley; her brothers, Tommy and Jimmy Dye.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Tyler Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, and on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from noon — 2 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Those serving as active pallbearers are Chris Carman, Jessie Pulley, John West, Bill Ellington, David Lee and Phillip Ivey. Honorary pallbearers are Harley Hall and Terry Leonard.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
To send flowers to the family of Sarah Pulley, please visit Tribute Store.
